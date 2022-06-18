Georgia city official resigns after Confederate shop reopens

Wildman’s Civil War Surplus reopened Tuesday after closing earlier this year following the death of its founder, Dent “Wildman” Myers, and the expiration of its business license, the AJC reported.

Marjorie Lyon, who worked with Myers for years, said reopening Wildman’s “wasn’t a decision."

"It’s an honor,” she told the AJC. Lyon identified herself as the store's manager.

“I don’t have any control over someone’s emotional response,” she said. “I’ve heard all kinds of colorful things. And everybody’s entitled to their opinion.”

The store also carries Confederate memorabilia, antique weapons and Civil War books, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.

City officials said the store had gone through the process required of all businesses to obtain a license.

"The city of Kennesaw does not pick nor choose nor try to find reasons not to issue a business license when an applicant meets all of the criteria," City Manager Jeff Drobney told WAGA-TV.