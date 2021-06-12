Georgia city official arrested, accused of pushing trooper

“He felt like he knew this person and he wanted to get to the scene. According to the state patrol, he used his position to say, ‘You have to listen to me, I’m a city commissioner.’ And of course, they don’t,” Coleman said.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

Royce remained jailed in Crisp County Friday with bail set at $2,500, WFXL-TV reported. It's unclear if Reeves has a lawyer to speak for him.

If convicted of a felony, Reeves would be removed from office. Reeves could also be suspended from office if he's indicted.

Reeves, who is African American, drew notice in 2018 when multiple troopers and Cordele officers responded to a traffic stop. A trooper sought to ticket Reeves for illegally parking a limousine he had borrowed to ferry Stacey Abrams supporters to the polls.