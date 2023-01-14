Georgia city names long-term interim police chief

After Wagner’s retirement, Wayne Fisher was chosen as “short-term” interim chief and worked for about three months.

“Interim Chief Fisher has done an outstanding job since taking the reins of the police department in October,” said Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick. “However, as the 11th largest city in the state, we believe it is most prudent for Interim Chief Whitehead to bring an outsider’s perspective before we make the permanent selection of our city’s top law enforcement officer.”

Whitehead retired in July 2021 from his position as chief of the Snellville Police Department, a role he held for 17 years. He also served as chief of the police department in Summerville, South Carolina for 10 years. Whitehead has worked in a variety of other roles over the years, including vice chairman of the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council.

“Chief Whitehead came highly recommended to us by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police,” Patrick said. “Given his lifetime of service, we know he is the most qualified person to aid in the path towards a permanent chief in the next six to eight months.”

Patrick said anyone serving in the interim role is not eligible to apply for the permanent chief position.