Georgia city may order earlier last call for nightclubs

City commissioners in Albany are considering a proposal that would require bars and nightclubs to stop serving alcohol at 2:45 a.m. and close their doors by 3:15. Currently those businesses are allowed to stay open until 4 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Police Chief Michael Pursley is supporting the change, saying he thinks it would reduce the number of shootings and other violent crimes occurring in the early morning hours, WALB-TV reported.