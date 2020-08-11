Georgia city dismantling Confederate monument from 1872

City crews using bucket lifts started taking down sections of the towering marble obelisk late Monday and worked through Tuesday morning amid a small group of onlookers, news outlets reported. City officials said in a statement that work was expected to take several nights.

As a national outcry over racial injustice prompted renewed efforts across the U.S. to take down Confederate statues and monuments, Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted in June to remove the monument from its prominent location on Broad Street, where downtown meets the University of Georgia campus.