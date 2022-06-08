Georgia city demolishes homeless camp called health hazard

Resident Pat Garrett said she would take her tiny plywood home elsewhere.

“We have a several spots, but they’re still iffy, as if they’ll come and do the same thing again, which probably they will," Garrett said.

Others loaded belongings on shopping carts or bikes. Some private groups tried to help haul belongings, which included large furniture like couches and tables.

A local shelter said it could house displaced people for at least 90 days.