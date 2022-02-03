Georgia city approves police bonuses and mayor vetoes them

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of a Georgia city has voted down bonuses for police officers, saying all city employees should get them.
The South Fulton City Council recently approved $3,000 hiring and retention bonuses for the city's police force, but the new mayor vetoed it, WXIA-TV reported.
Mayor Khalid Kamau Kamau said he thinks all city employees with at least two years on the job should get $2,500 bonuses.
“Chief Meadows and some members of council felt that police were more important than the rest of the employees in the city and forced this item on to the agenda, so that they could skip the line in benefits ahead of all other city employees,” Kamau said.
South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said he was disappointed the mayor took that position. Meadows believes the bonuses would have made the city more competitive with others in metro Atlanta in recruiting and retaining officers.