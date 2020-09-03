Georgia church splits from Methodists over LGBT dispute

Members of Asbury Memorial Church in Savannah overwhelmingly supported leaving the Methodist church after a February 2019 conference rejected more LGBTQ-inclusive practices. The congregation's pastor, the Rev. Billy Hester, said Asbury Memorial is now officially independent after the United Methodists' South Georgia Conference approved the separation Aug. 15.

“Our LGBTQ members have helped us become a growing, vital congregation in the Savannah community," Hester said in a news release. “Asbury Memorial has always been a welcoming, all-inclusive congregation and we are excited about our future as an independent non-denominational church.”