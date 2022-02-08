Georgia Chief Justice: Virtual hearings here to stay

To help address the problem, the state will use more than $100 million in federal funds to expand capacity. Nahmias said more counties need to step up and contribute some of the federal funds they've received to the effort.

He also noted one good outcome of the pandemic: Judges, who are usually slow to adopt new technology, have been forced to embrace it. Nahmias said almost every court in the state has used video conferencing for proceedings, and many of those virtual hearings “can and should be part of the judicial system’s new normal when COVID becomes just a memory.”