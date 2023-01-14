Georgia celebrates back-to-back titles with another parade

“We can’t wait to see what lies ahead for this team,” Smart said. “This team will have to be hungry because a lot of this team is coming back.”

Georgia won its second straight national championship despite having a record 15 players selected from their 2021 team in last year's NFL draft. The Bulldogs clinched the 2022 championship with their runaway 65-7 win over TCU in Monday night's national championship game.

Georgia will face more heavy losses this offseason. Tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Kelee Ringo have announced they are leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, edge rusher Nolan Smith and safety Chris Smith are among other prominent Georgia players in the draft.

Perhaps Georgia's biggest loss, however, will be quarterback Stetson Bennett, even though Bennett is projected to be only a possible late-rounds pick in the NFL draft. The focus will shift to the competition to replace Bennett, who passed for four touchdowns and ran for two scores in the rout of TCU.

Bennett wore a red sweatshirt with the words “Them Dawgs Is Hell.”

Bennett said Georgia's players were motivated by those who “kept telling us how bad we were” and said the Bulldogs couldn't have another championship season after losing so many players to the NFL.

“We kept winning,” Bennett said. “Y'all didn’t want to believe it. ... We got two rings, you know?”

Bennett was named offensive MVP in each of his four CFP games in the two championship runs and was 28-3 as a starter.

Georgia's 2022 Southeastern Conference and national championship banners were raised at the stadium. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock presented Smart the national championship trophy.

“There’s only nine of these and you have two of them,” Hancock said.

Among others speaking at the ceremony were SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

University of Georgia president Jere Morehead called the celebration of back-to-back championships “an unimaginable moment.”

“Enjoy what has been created and be a part of what is coming in the future as this dynasty continues to develop,” Morehead said.

