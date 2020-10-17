Georgia campus shows spirit despite cancelled homecoming

Administrators at Valdosta State University pulled the plug on homecoming events scheduled for this weekend as a precaution against coronavirus infections. And the Gulf South Conference’s decision to postpone football until January meant the Valdosta State Blazers' homecoming game got pushed back as well.

Regardless, students forged ahead with scheduled "spirit week" activities such as a sidewalk chalk art contest, a T-shirt swap day and an outdoor lunch with food trucks, WALB-TV reported.