Georgia campus premiers documentary on WWII jungle fighters

About 500 people attended the March screening of “They Volunteered for This: Merrill's Marauders” at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.

Former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw narrates the documentary, which chronicles nearly 3,000 U.S. soldiers who deployed in 1944 on a secret mission behind enemy lines in Japanese-occupied Burma. They battled hunger, disease and enemy troops while trekking roughly 1,000 miles to capture a Japanese-held airfield. Barely 200 of the soldiers remained in the fight at the mission’s end.