Georgia News

Georgia Bulldogs square off against the No. 22 St. John's Red Storm

By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

St. John's Red Storm (5-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (5-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on No. 22 St. John's in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Bulldogs have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Georgia is eighth in the SEC scoring 84.0 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Red Storm have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. St. John's ranks second in the Big East scoring 38.0 points per game in the paint led by RJ Luis averaging 8.7.

Georgia's average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game St. John's gives up. St. John's has shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 15.5 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

Luis is averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Storm.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 15 Marquette beats Georgia 80-69 in the Bahamas behind David Joplin's 29 points
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mitchell leads No. 18 Cincinnati in rout of Georgia Tech 81-58
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bulldogs lose to Marquette in the Bahamas
The Latest
Kennesaw State hosts No. 24 Rutgers following Cottle's 22-point performance40m ago
Mercer Bears play the Jacksonville Dolphins40m ago
Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Fantasy 5
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights