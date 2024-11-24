Georgia Bulldogs square off against the No. 22 St. John's Red Storm

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on No. 22 St. John's in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Bulldogs have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Georgia is eighth in the SEC scoring 84.0 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Red Storm have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. St. John's ranks second in the Big East scoring 38.0 points per game in the paint led by RJ Luis averaging 8.7.

Georgia's average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game St. John's gives up. St. John's has shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 15.5 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

Luis is averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Storm.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.