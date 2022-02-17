Georgia budget writer Terry England won't seek reelection

England's longtime counterpart in the Senate was Jack Hill, who died while in office in 2020. Sen. Blake Tillery, a Vidalia Republican, took over as that chamber's chief budget writer. England's departure means both budget leaders will be relatively inexperienced.

“Twelve years as appropriations chairman is an awful long time, and quite honestly it takes about the first five or six to know what you're doing,” England said, adding that the best part of his job has been watching and helping state employees do their jobs.

Democrats and Republicans lined up to greet England after the announcement.

England came into the position at the tail end of the Great Recession, when state government made deep cuts in almost all programs as tax revenues plunged. He then faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, when revenues swung wildly amid uncertainty.

“Throughout the pandemic, he has been a valued and trusted partner in addressing the needs of our state and the unprecedented challenges we’ve faced,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.

He will leave on a high, as budget writers push through Kemp’s plans for big pay raises for state employees and teachers and higher funding for education, even as Republicans also plan tax rebates and cuts.

England took the post in 2010 after close ally David Ralston of Blue Ridge became speaker. England called Ralston his “brother” on Thursday.

“We were a body, we were a family in disorder,” England said, referring to Republican infighting just before Glenn Richardson resigned as speaker. “When speaker Ralston became our speaker, and out of that chaos came order.”

