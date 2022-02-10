Georgia budget changes advance with pay boosts, tax rebates

“This year, revenue has done things we never dreamed that it would do,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, an Auburn Republican.

With $2.35 billion in spare cash even after filling the state's savings account to its legal limit of $4.3 billion, the House is agreeing with Kemp's plan to give $1.6 billion in tax rebates in April — $250 to every single person filing state income taxes, $375 to every single person heading a household and $500 to married people filing jointly.

The burst of spending comes as Kemp and lawmakers are up for election later this year.

As is typical in the midyear budget revision, lawmakers clawed back some money that agencies haven't spent and redirected it toward other projects. Much of that money is being channeled into one-time spending that will replace money the state might have borrowed.

The House plan calls for spending $45 million this year to relocate employees from the state-owned 2 Peachtree building in downtown Atlanta to vacant office space in the Capitol complex. Officials say the 2 Peachtree building is too rundown to be worth renovating.

"The cost to update that building to current standards far exceeds the value of that building, so it’s best to get our folks moved on out of there,” England said.

The state would also spend $29 million in cash to replace roofs at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, $4.6 million to replace air conditioning and roofs at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry and $7 million on renovating youth detention centers statewide. All that money would have been borrowed.

The budget also shifts $10 million into educational loans for mental health and substance abuse workers that would be forgiven if they work in Georgia for a specific period of time, part of a broader push this year by Republican House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge to beef up mental health services.

House leaders are supporting Kemp's plan to spend $432 million to buy a private prison and begin building a second prison, in a plan that also includes closing several older state prisons.

