Georgia board picks 6 companies to sell medical marijuana

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted Saturday to pick six companies from 69 that had applied for licenses. Specifically they'll be able to sell medical marijuana oil that contains no more than 5% of the THC compound that is found in marijuana and which makes users high.

About 200 people were on hand to watch the proceedings. Each of those six companies will be able to open five dispensaries, the paper reported. The state capped the number of companies that can sell medical marijuana at six. The limit was part of a compromise in the Legislature designed to provide access to patients who legitimately needed the drug to treat health conditions but at the same time not allowing marijuana to be illegally distributed.