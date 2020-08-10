Georgia board approves online absentee ballot request portal

He cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the current outbreak in Georgia, predicting there would be “some very serious problems in November with conducting the election.”

The rule authorizing the creation of the online absentee ballot request portal was an emergency rule, meaning it took effect immediately after the vote and will remain in effect for six months, Germany said. That means that the board would have to vote again to reauthorize the online request portal to make it permanent.

The secretary of state's office did not immediately comment Monday afternoon on when the new absentee ballot request portal would be up and running, but the earliest absentee ballots can be sent out is Sept. 15.

Another emergency rule approved by the board on Monday builds on a previous rule. The board previously voted to allow counties to begin processing but not tallying absentee ballots two Mondays, or about a week, before Election Day. The new change adopted by the board extends that by a week, so that election officials can effectively begin processing absentee ballots about two weeks before the election.