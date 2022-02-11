Georgia bills seek to limit inappropriate school materials

“This is a technology based bill that is to serve our families and to protect those youngest learners,” said the bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Chris Erwin of Homer.

The bill as presented Thursday calls for any student or school employee who violates a school district's acceptable use policy to be disciplined, even if the violation was unintentional. Erwin said he would change the measure to only cover unintentional violations after an Associated Press reporter pointed out the language. The measure also allows parents to entirely opt their students out of using the internet.

The anti-obscenity measure would let parents file objections to material with a school’s principal, who would have seven business days to decide whether to remove or restrict access. Parents could appeal to their local school board.

“It’s giving parents and guardians a process to address concerns about materials in a K-12 environment,” Republican Sen. Jason Anavitarte of Dallas told the committee on Wednesday.

Advocates said some local school boards refuse to take action on complaints, essentially ignoring them.

“The main concern is the parents who are not being heard,” said Taylor Hawkins of Frontline Policy Action, a conservative group. “Some schools have shut down parents’ concerns without ever hearing their concerns over these issues.”

Opponents said the measure will be used to ban books containing themes preparing teenagers for adulthood, including race, sexuality or violence.

“By doing a blanket ban on certain things, you’re not teaching a kid to use discernment,” said Desirrae Jones of the New Georgia Project “You’re teaching them to be afraid of things.”

The superintendent of the 53,000-student Forsyth County district announced earlier this year that the system had removed eight books from high school libraries including “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison.

Some anti-obscenity advocates want anyone, not just parents, to be able to make complaints. House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee Chairman James Burchett, a Waycross Republican, said complaint rights should only rest with parents or guardians.

“We are not going to turn this bill into a weapon for every taxpayer to harass the school system," he said.

The measure, when originally introduced last year, proposed to make school librarians subject to criminal prosecution for obscenity.

