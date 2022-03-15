Georgia bills in doubt include voting changes, horse racing

HORSE RACING: Senate Resolution 131 and Senate Bill 212 would allow up to five horse racing tracks with gambling anywhere in the state, if voters approve.

CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING: Senate Bill 580 would prohibit leadership campaign committees that are affiliated with members of the General Assembly from taking contributions while lawmakers are in session.

PROTESTS: Senate Bill 171 requires a permit for any assembly, increases criminal penalties for protests, makes it a felony to block a highway or deface a monument, lets people sue local governments if protests turn violent, and makes it legal for someone to run over someone else while fleeing a protest if the person fleeing believed their life was in danger.

FELONY BAIL: Senate Bill 504 would require cash bail for a judge to release from jail anyone charged with any felony.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA: Senate Bill 609 and House Bill 1425 would change how licenses are granted under state's medical marijuana program in an attempt to jump-start a licensing process tied into knots by legal challenges.

SENATE TERMS: Senate Resolution 623 would create staggered four-year Senate terms, instead of the current two-year terms, if voters approve the state constitutional amendment.

—-

ADVANCED

INCOME TAX CUT: House Bill 1437 would cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion. Republicans say it simplifies the state’s tax system while providing relief. It would create a flat state income tax with a 5.25% rate, raise the amount of income exempt from taxation, and eliminate many deductions.

GAS TAX HOLIDAY: House Bill 304 would suspend the state’s motor fuel taxes through May 31, including a levy of 29.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 32.6 cents per gallon for diesel. Suspending collections could subtract more than $400 million from road building. The governor plans to use part of last year's surplus to replace the money.

GUNS IN PUBLIC: House Bill 1358 and Senate Bill 319 would abolish Georgia's requirement for a background check and license to carry a handgun in public. Republicans say it infringes on Second Amendment gun rights for people to have to apply for a permit and pay a fee, usually about $75.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY: House Bill 1084 and Senate Bill 377 would ban the teaching of certain racial concepts that Republicans say are divisive. Opponents say the measure would frighten teachers away from an honest classroom discussion of race in history and the present.

TRANSGENDER ATHLETES: Transgender boys and girls would be banned from playing on the school sports teams matching their gender identity under Senate Bill 435.

PARENT BILL OF RIGHTS: House Bill 1178 and Senate Bill 449 put into one law a number of parental rights that already exist including saying parents have the right to review all classroom materials.

SOCIAL MEDIA REGULATION: Senate Bill 393 seeks to prohibit social media platforms from removing or censoring content

VACCINE MANDATES: Senate Bill 345 would prevent state agencies and local governments from requiring COVID-19 vaccines

MASKS IN SCHOOLS: Senate Bill 514 would allow parents to exclude their children from mask mandates

ABORTION: Senate Bill 456 would require a woman to get an in-person exam from a physician before the doctor could prescribe her abortion pills and bar delivery by mail without such an exam.

RIGHT TO FARM: House Bill 1150 would enhance protections for farmers against nuisance lawsuits by neighbors over problems such as odors.

—-

DIDN'T ADVANCE

HOMELESSNESS: Senate Bill 535, would have made it a misdemeanor for anyone to set up camp on public property. It would have punished cities that didn't enforce the ban by denying money to local governments and nonprofits.

DISTRACTED DRIVING: Senate Bill 203 would have let drivers use cellphones mounted to their windshield or dashboard while at traffic lights and stop signs.