Georgia bill would require photo ID copies for mail voting

Top Republican officials in the state, including Georgia’s governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state, have endorsed the idea of requiring a photo ID for mail voting, though it’s unclear if they support the specific approach taken in Senate Bill 29.

Other, simpler ways of requiring photo ID have been floated — including requiring a driver's license number on the absentee ballot request form — though no legislation has been introduced yet.

Fair Fight, a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, slammed the proposal.

“By requiring access to a printer, which many Georgians obviously do not have, Republicans are attempting to purposely take away the ability of many Georgians to vote by mail simply because they believe too many Democrats and too many people of color voted by mail,” the group tweeted.

Fair Fight also noted that the proposal in its current form could raise concerns about identity theft.