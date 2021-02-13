Georgia bill would require nursing homes to allow visitors

The bill is currently being debated in the House Human Relations and Aging Committee, which held a hearing Wednesday that lasted nearly three hours.

During the hearing, several citizens told gut-wrenching stories about the loneliness that loved ones faced in hospitals and nursing homes since the beginning of the pandemic, sometimes in ways that became detrimental to their health.

But hospital representatives raised concerns that the measure could heighten the risk of the virus spreading among vulnerable populations.

Georgia has recorded nearly 800,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and long term-care facilities have been particularly hard hit.

The governor would be able to override the visitation mandate under his emergency powers if needed, Setzler said.

Gov. Brian Kemp implemented a ban on visitors at long-term care facilities in April by executive order. In September, Kemp eased those restrictions by putting in place a phased approach to allowing visitors based on the severity of outbreak in a particular area.