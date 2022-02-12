Georgia bill would expand Medicaid coverage for new moms

The state Senate this week unanimously approved legislation that would extend Medicaid coverage for low-income moms in Georgia from six months to a year after they give birth.

“Extending Medicaid coverage to new mothers to a full year after birth is a solid step towards improving the lives and health of mothers and babies in Georgia,” Senate Democratic Leader Gloria Butler said Monday. “It will address our shameful maternal mortality rate. We cannot claim to care about women's health, maternal health and babies without passing this legislation.”