Georgia bill to protect farmers from nuisance suits advances

Opponents say existing law protects farmers from nuisance suits, and the change will only prompt confusion that will drive litigation.

“I fear a rush to the courthouse from this legislation,” said Stacey Evans, a Democrat from Atlanta.

The bill is backed by the Georgia Farm Bureau. It maintains an exemption for nuisances that are the result of negligent, improper or illegal operations.

Environmentalists and other critics have also raised concerns that the bill could open the way for farmers to make big changes that might hurt the ability of longtime neighbors to enjoy their property. The bill says the one-year operating period to be deemed a nuisance would start anew if a farm were to begin a large animal feeding operation.