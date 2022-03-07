Georgia bill: Stop groups' in-session campaign fundraising

Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Cumming Republican, has said the measure is needed to tamp down the appearance of impropriety.

“This an attempt to put a guardrail up such that there’s not even the appearance of legislation being influenced by money given during session,” Dolezal said during a hearing last week.

The bilI would apply to the legislative committees. Dolezal said lawyers would have to decide whether the ban would also apply to committees controlled by the lieutenant governor, who is an executive officer but presides over and influences Senate legislation. It probably wouldn't apply to the gubernatorial committees, Dolezal has said.

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen last month ordered Kemp to stop spending money from his Georgians First Leadership Committee during the primary, finding that Republican gubernatorial challenger David Perdue's challenge was likely to succeed.

Kemp leadership committee raised about $355,000 during the first month of the 2022 session. The former U.S. senator sued, saying it’s unconstitutional for Kemp to be able to raise unlimited amounts to spend in the primary when Perdue has to stick to Georgia’s individual contribution limits.

Georgia law says candidates for statewide office can’t collect more than $7,600 from an individual donor for a primary or general election and $4,500 for a runoff election.

The bill might not affect fundraising this year because Gov. Brian Kemp could refrain from signing it until after the session ends.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.