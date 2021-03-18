Georgia bill for new leadership money heads to governor

“This bill is full of transparency and sunshine,” Kelley said, a statement that was met with laughter from some Democrats.

Democratic Rep. Stacey Evans spoke in opposition to the bill and asked members a rhetorical question before the vote: “Do you really want to vote to give your caucus leadership, whoever they may be now and in the future, more power over your fate? To allow them to use unlimited campaign contributions and coordinate with your opponents if they think you’re getting out of line?”

Currently, lawmakers are not able to raise money during legislative session. That rule helps protect them from any perception that they may be accepting money from a lobbyist or special interest group in exchange for voting a certain way on a piece of legislation.

Under the bill, the leadership committees could raise money from those groups during session and then make a contribution to a lawmaker.

Democratic Rep. Matthew Wilson raised concerns that it could lead to direct quid pro quo.

“Just think about this: financial incentives from the leadership of these funds potentially for individual legislative actions taken by members,” Wilson said.

A spokesperson for the governor declined to comment.