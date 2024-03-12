Georgia begins spring practice looking to get back on top after falling just short in 2023

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck returned for another season at Georgia to take care of some unfinished business.

He's doing it in style, too.

The Bulldogs quarterback shrugged off his new ride — a $300,000 Lamborghini he called "just a car" — and began spring practice Tuesday focused on bringing another national title to Athens.

In Beck's initial season as the starter, Georgia just missed a chance to become the first team in the Associated Press poll era to win three straight crowns with a three-point loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game.

That defeat influenced Beck's decision to pass on the NFL draft and return to the Bulldogs for one more year.

"We had a really good year. Obviously our goal is always to win it all," Beck said. "We didn't achieve that goal. I'm coming back with that same mindset because we didn't reach that goal."

Of course, the NIL era has made it financially viable for many college athletes to spend additional time in school.

Look no further than Beck's luxury Italian sports car.

“I've always been a huge car guy,” he said. “Being able to get that car, obviously it's a blessing.”

Beck's lucrative return is a big reason that Georgia should remain one of the nation's top teams. After spending three years as a backup, he finally got his chance to start and took full advantage of it.

Leading the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record, he completed more than 72% of his passing attempts for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns, with just six interceptions.

“He has high standards. He has high expectations,” coach Kirby Smart said. “His decision to come back was built around doing something different, doing something special.”

For Beck, spring practice feels a whole lot different than a year ago, when he was battling for the starting job with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.

There's no doubt who's taking the snaps this season.

“Last year, I was coming in and wasn’t sure if I was going to be the starter or not," Beck said. "Now, coming back, having been the starter, I can kind of hone in and focus more on what I need to improve on compared to just trying to compete against other guys. I can really focus on competing against myself.”

Coming in as a dethroned champion rather than a defending champion makes no difference to the way Smart is approaching the new season.

“Every year starts fresh," the coach said. “For me it’s a fresh beginning with a new team. I’ve been trying since the last whistle to recreate this team. What does the 2024 team look like? That would be regardless as to how last year finished. Each season is independent of the previous.”

Even with stars such as Brock Bowers moving on to the NFL, Smart heads into his ninth season having built a program that is more about reloading than rebuilding. Another stellar recruiting class was augmented by a group of talented transfers, led by former Florida running back Trevor Etienne.

Etienne transferred to Athens after rushing for more than 700 yards each of the last two seasons with one of Georgia's biggest rivals.

“Everything that we’ve heard about Etienne before he got here has held true,” Smart said. “He’s a tremendous leader, high-character kid. He immediately surges into a leadership role because he’s not a first-year player. He’s been in our league, in our conference. He has standards and expectations.”

Beck is looking forward to incorporating Etienne into the offense.

“It always helps to have a good running back,” Beck said. “You feel comfortable turning your back to the defense and handing it off.”

The Bulldogs are eager to tackle the challenge of an expanded SEC, which has added powerhouse programs Texas and Oklahoma to its already stacked lineup. Georgia faces a daunting schedule that includes road trips to Austin and Tuscaloosa.

“I'd be lying if I said if I wasn't looking at any of that,” senior linebacker Smael Mondon said with a grin. “It's real exciting to see the teams we're getting to play next season. It's every kid's dream schedule. You want to play in those big games.”

