Georgia bald eagles stricken by bird flu as it spreads in US

Zoos across the nation are also taking steps to protect their birds, moving some indoors and away from people and wildlife.

“We don’t know what the future holds, but worst case scenario: The virus becomes established in our wild bird populations,” said David Stallknecht, director of the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study.

“If it is maintained in wild birds, it will continue to threaten wild bird and commercial poultry health," he said. "With bird migration it may even spread to Central America and South America.”

The virus is considered to be a low risk to humans, and there have been no human cases reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.