Georgia awards $234M in federal cash for rural broadband

The FCC earlier awarded $326 million to serve nearly 180,000 locations in parts of Georgia using its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

Applicants for the new money provide download and upload speeds of 100 megabytes per second. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan and says they are “strongly encouraged" to provide a low-cost option. Providers must participate in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity program, which provides a discount of up to $30 a month to qualifying households.

Kemp decided to spend much of Georgia's $4.8 billion in federal relief on broadband expansion, water and sewer improvements and offsetting the negative economic impact of the pandemic.

The county with the largest number of locations getting new service in Wednesday's round of grants is Burke County, where Comcast Corp. is getting $16.7 million to serve more than 6,000 homes and businesses. Comcast got nearly $67 million overall, the largest single winner among 12 cable, telephone and electric cooperatives getting money in this round.

The state will seek another round of grant applications to serve five middle and south Georgia counties — Calhoun, Echols, Johnson, Miller and Webster — that have not gotten any grant money yet.