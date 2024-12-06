Georgia News

Georgia authorities investigate triple homicide in town near South Carolina state line

Georgia authorities are searching for a man suspected in the deaths of three people and injuring of a woman
1 hour ago

TIGNALL, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities searched Thursday for a man suspected in the deaths of three people and injuring of a woman.

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to lead the probe into a triple homicide in the town of Tignall, Georgia, located a few miles west of the Georgia-South Carolina state line, authorities said.

Wilkes County deputies responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home in Tignall regarding a report of an injured woman. During the investigation, they learned the woman had been hurt at another home and when they went to the second home they found three people dead inside, the GBI said in a news release.

During the preliminary investigation, the GBI said, agents found that Shannon Box, 56, of Tignall, allegedly attacked the woman and they are asking for the public's help in locating him. Box was last known to be driving a grey 2002 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck with Georgia Handicap Tag YXA119.

Box is wanted on one count of aggravated assault and questioning relating to the deaths of the three people found in the second home.

Anyone with information on Box's whereabouts is asked to call the Wilkes County Sheriff's office or the GBI.

