Georgia authorities investigate triple homicide in town near South Carolina state line

TIGNALL, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities searched Thursday for a man suspected in the deaths of three people and injuring of a woman.

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to lead the probe into a triple homicide in the town of Tignall, Georgia, located a few miles west of the Georgia-South Carolina state line, authorities said.

Wilkes County deputies responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home in Tignall regarding a report of an injured woman. During the investigation, they learned the woman had been hurt at another home and when they went to the second home they found three people dead inside, the GBI said in a news release.