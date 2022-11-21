Georgia authorities arrest mother of still-missing toddler

The Chatham County Police Department in a post on Twitter said officers had arrested Leilani Simon, 22, on a charge of murder involving 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

The notice said Simon was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will await a bond hearing. Simon had no listed phone number and it was not known Monday if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. Court records showed she represented herself in two civil cases filed since March involving her custody of her children and child support.