BreakingNews
BREAKING: South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
ajc logo
X

Georgia authorities arrest mother of still-missing toddler

Georgia News
Updated 4 minutes ago
The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance and presumed death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child's disappearance and presumed death, authorities said Monday.

The Chatham County Police Department in a post on Twitter said officers had arrested Leilani Simon, 22, on a charge of murder involving 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

The notice said Simon was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will await a bond hearing. Simon had no listed phone number and it was not known Monday if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. Court records showed she represented herself in two civil cases filed since March involving her custody of her children and child support.

“We do not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case,” the Chatham County Police Department said.

The police department said it will release further details later Monday at a news conference.

“We are deeply saddened by this case, but we are thankful that we are one step closer to justice for little Quinton,” the department said.

Meanwhile, police said they will continue a landfill search for the boy next week.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Even if Georgia Tech loses to UGA, Jackets still have path to bowl2h ago

Credit: Chris Seward

Bradley’s Buzz: Does Tech already have the Key to its future?
8h ago

Credit: Atlanta Botanical Garden

New addition will expand Botanical Garden, create entrance on Beltline
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

BREAKING: Atlanta City Council votes to pay $1 million to Rayshard Brooks’ widow
50m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

BREAKING: Atlanta City Council votes to pay $1 million to Rayshard Brooks’ widow
50m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Opinion: Georgia must figure out how to make teaching attractive again
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve
35m ago
Falcons' Pitts on injured reserve with ailing right knee
58m ago
Georgia election results certified
58m ago
Featured

Credit: David Zalubowski

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
32m ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top