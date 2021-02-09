Georgia attorney general won't reassign cases against police

A spokesman for Willis did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

The charges against officers in both cases were announced last summer as Howard was fighting to keep his job amid a Democratic primary challenge from Willis. Howard’s conduct, “including using video evidence in campaign television advertisements,” may have violated Georgia Bar rules, Willis wrote in her letter to Carr.

She also noted that Carr had asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate whether Howard improperly issued grand jury subpoenas in the Brooks case.

Howard has previously denied any political motivation or wrongdoing.

Police responded June 12 after receiving complaints that Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-thru lane. Police body camera video shows Officer Garrett Rolfe and another officer having a calm and respectful conversation with Brooks for more than 40 minutes. When the officers told Brooks he'd had too much to drink to be driving and tried to handcuff him, he resisted in a struggle caught on dash camera video. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fired it at Rolfe as he ran away. Rolfe fired his gun and an autopsy found Brooks was shot twice in the back. Both officers' lawyers have said their actions were justified and both were released on bond.

Howard announced charges, including felony murder against Garrett Rolfe, less than a week after Brooks' death.

In the other case, Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim were in a car stuck in downtown traffic on May 30 during protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota when they were confronted by police officers. Police body camera footage shows officers shouting at the couple, firing Tasers at them and dragging them from the car. Throughout the confrontation, the pair can be heard screaming and asking what they did wrong.

Howard announced charges against six officers within days.

