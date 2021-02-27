Georgia attorney general warns against tech support scams

The scammers may call posing as a representative for a well-known tech company, or people might get a pop-up window on their computer saying a virus has been detected and providing a number to call, according to a news release from Attorney General Chris Carr's office.

Once scammers have an unsuspecting person on the phone, the scammer asks for remote access to the computer, the release says. Once they have access, they can get user names, passwords and other personal information and use it to access and steal money from existing accounts or open new credit accounts. Scammers may also ask for payment to remove an alleged virus.