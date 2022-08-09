Georgia asks appeals court to return PSC elections to ballot

Plaintiffs have said district elections would bring to the forefront concerns of Black voters, including people with lower incomes who pay high utility bills. The lawsuit was brought by leaders of the NAACP, Georgia Conservation Voters and Black Voters Matter. Brionté McCorkle. executive director of Georgia Conservation Voters, called the appeal “nothing more than a desperate last-ditch attempt to reinstate unfair and discriminatory laws.”

The commission regulates Georgia Power Co. and other utilities, determining how much companies are allowed to bill millions of ratepayers. The state says the elections should go forward with the current candidates. District 3 Commissioner Fitz Johnson and District 2 Commissioner Tim Echols, both Republicans, are seeking reelection. Johnson is being challenged by Democrat Shelia Edwards while Echols faces Democrat Patty Durand and Libertarian Colin McKinney.

“The district court’s determination means that all Georgia voters will be unable to vote on their utility regulators in the November 2022 election and will be prohibited from ever electing utility regulators on anything but a district basis moving forward," the state's lawyers wrote.

If Grimberg’s ruling stands, state lawmakers would have to draw single-member districts for the commission. An election would be held later.

Another federal judge earlier this year allowed Georgia's congressional elections to go forward in redrawn districts even though he preliminarily found that the redistricting was likely to illegally harm Black voters. He was following a string of higher court decisions that have said that it's more important to allow elections to go forward, even if district lines may violate federal law. Voting rights advocates have decried the trend, saying it allows states to proceed with illegal elections and sparking fears that the U.S. Supreme Court will gut the part of the Voting Rights Act that lets people win lawsuits challenging district lines and other voting provisions.

Grimberg explicitly rejected the state's argument that Black voters end up on the losing side because of partisan reasons that aren't driven by race.

“They are not selecting Democratic candidates because they are Democrats; they are selecting Democratic candidates because they perceive, rightly or wrongly, that those candidates will be more responsive to issues that concern Black voters,” Grimberg wrote.

But the state argues Grimberg's ruling didn't do enough to determine that race was driving partisan choices.

“If the electoral defeats are caused by partisan politics and not ‘a voting community . . . driven by racial bias,’ then there is no illegal vote dilution and plaintiffs are not injured," the state argued in its appeal to the 11th Circuit.

The state argues that Grimberg erred by not allowing the state Supreme Court to weigh in on whether the state constitution requires at-large elections and wrongly changed Georgia's form of government.

___

Follow Jeff Amy at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.