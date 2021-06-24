ajc logo
Georgia Army base prepares for change of command

Military officials say Maj. Gen. Neil Hersey will relinquish his role as commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon next week, but will remain in Augusta in a new role

FORT GORDON, Ga. (AP) — Maj. Gen. Neil Hersey will relinquish his role as commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon next week, but will remain in Augusta in a new role, military officials said.

Hersey next week will begin serving as deputy commanding general with U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon next week, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Brig. Gen. Paul Stanton will become the new commanding general of the cyber center during a change of command ceremony on June 30.

Stanton has served as deputy commanding general since November.

