Georgia appeals ruling that blocked restrictive abortion law

The law defines a “detectable human heartbeat” as “embryonic or fetal cardiac activity or the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the heart within the gestational sac.” Referring to a document from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the lawsuit says “cells that eventually form the basis for development of the heart later in pregnancy” produce “cardiac activity” that can be detected by ultrasound as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The law makes exceptions in the case of rape and incest, as long as the woman files a police report first. It also allows for abortions after cardiac activity is detected when the life of the woman is at risk or when a fetus is determined not to be viable because of a serious medical condition.

“The Court rejects the State defendants’ argument that the statutory purpose solely concerns ‘promoting fetal well-being,’” Jones wrote.

Instead, he wrote, the law's specific references to Roe v. Wade — the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide — and “established abortion related precedents" supports the argument that the purpose of the law "was to ban or de facto ban abortion.”

Jones refused to leave any parts of the law in effect, including a provision that would have granted personhood to a fetus, giving it the same legal rights as people have after they are born. For example, a mother could have claimed a fetus as a dependent to reduce taxes.

Tuesday's appeal was not unexpected. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp vowed to appeal right after Jones struck down the law.

Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion during the first 20 weeks of a pregnancy.

Georgia’s so-called heartbeat law is one of a wave of laws passed recently by Republican-controlled legislatures in an attack on the Roe v. Wade ruling.

File-Ariana Marsh, center, and Katie Davis, right, participate in a pro-life candlelight vigil organized by Students for Life at UGA held to protest Roe v. Wade at the University of Georgia Arch, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Athens, Ga. A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled against the state Monday, July 13, 2020, in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers and an advocacy group. (John Roark/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File)/Athens Banner-Herald via AP) Credit: John Roark Credit: John Roark

File-Supporters crowd a meeting room before a roundtable discussion at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, May 16, 2019, to discuss abortion bans in Georgia and across the country. A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled against the state Monday, July 13, 2020, in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers and an advocacy group. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres