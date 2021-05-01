Georgia annual burn ban now in effect until end of September

Georgia Forestry Commission Ranger Carolyn Head told the newspaper they’ve already seen some fires getting out of control in the Augusta area. In the past week, a car caught on fire and someone’s yard and garden were burned after a fire burned wild. In another case, a fire caused by someone burning yard waste ultimately burned two houses, got into the woods and nearly burned a third house.

“It’s endangering lives, it’s endangering people all around them and people aren’t thinking about that when they are burning,” she said.