Georgia announces $100M for hospitals amid COVID-19 surge

Deployment of the 200 troops will begin Jan. 3. The state Department of Public Health, additionally, is expanding staffing at COVID-19 test sites and working to secure a new testing site near Atlanta's airport, Kemp said.

But the Republican governor reiterated his opposition to mandates, saying he will not be implementing any measures that shutter businesses or divide the vaccinated from the unvaccinated or masked from the unmasked.

The rapid rise in cases has not yet resulted in hospitals being overrun, although the number of COVID-19 patients is climbing, rising to nearly 2,400 statewide Wednesday. Both infections and hospitalizations have been centered in the Atlanta area and parts of north Georgia so far.

The Department of Public Health and hospital officials urged people not to go to emergency rooms just for COVID-19 tests.