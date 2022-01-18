Georgia agent promises thorough probe of shooting by deputy

At a news conference on Tuesday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Jerry Jones did not provide any new details about the January 9 shooting of 47-year-old Denrick Demond Stallings by a Crawford County sheriff's deputy following an attempted traffic stop. But Jones said the goal was to leave “no stone unturned.”

“We will be thorough to ensure that we’ve got an accurate account of what happened that day,” he said.