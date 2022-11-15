Georgia agency to investigate jailers who punched detainee

Federal court records in North Carolina, where a judge last week revoked Hobbs' probation for a 2014 federal criminal conviction in part because of his arrest in Georgia, say guards entered Hobbs’ cell because he was repeatedly kicking his cell door and refusing orders to stop.

The video shows Hobbs alone in a cell standing by the door, then turning toward the bed and picking up two objects. His attorney said they were a piece of paper and a sandwich. A guard rushes into the cell and grabs Hobbs around the neck, trying to push him into a corner. Four others come in behind him.

As jailers try to hold Hobbs by his wrists, one of them starts punching Hobbs in the back of the head and neck. The video shows at least two other guards throwing punches. A second video from a camera outside the cell shows jailers drag Hobbs through the open door and hurl him against a wall. A deputy rapidly raises his right knee and foot a few times, though it’s unclear if he was striking Hobbs. The struggle continues until Hobbs, who is out of the camera frame, appears to be pinned on the ground. The entire confrontation lasts about a minute.

Jail records show Hobbs was charged afterward with aggravated battery, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

There is no sound in the video released by Daniels. The attorney said he has a copy with audio, but he declined to share it.

Hobbs' attorneys planned to discuss the case further during a news conference Wednesday in Camden County.