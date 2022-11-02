Georgia agency stops taking rental assistance applications

Now Georgia is getting close to running out of rental assistance money, prompting the Department of Community Affairs to suspend applications, agency Commissioner Christopher Nunn said.

Nunn said Georgia has paid out more than $830 million out of $989 million the state has been approved to receive in rental assistance funding.

“We do not want to be in a position where we run out of money and have applications that we cannot pay out,” Nunn said. He added: “In no way, shape or form has this program been canceled.”

To qualify for help, renters must show financial hardship, such as unemployment, and they were at risk of losing their homes.

Though most Americans have returned to work more than two years after the pandemic took hold, inflation has caused sharp increases in housing prices, prompting some landlords to raise rents.

Raneice White of Atlanta said her family had initially been approved for $1,200 in assistance for their November rent, but she checked again last week and learned they had been denied.

“Our rent is due Saturday,” White said, “and we were kind of depending on the money.”