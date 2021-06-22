Georgia agency probes officer-involved shooting

Newnan Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to a shooting and found Isaiah Smith, 27, in the yard of a neighbor's house with multiple gunshot wounds. He told officers that he was shot by his father, 48-year-old Steve Richard Pete Smith, who was still in the house, news outlets reported.

Newnan Police and other law enforcement negotiated for nearly five hours with the elder Smith, who surrendered shortly before midnight. As he was walking backward toward officers, Smith made a quick movement to his waistband, prompting a Coweta County Sheriff's Office deputy to fire his shotgun at Smith, who was struck in the leg, GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in a statement.