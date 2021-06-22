Georgia agency probes officer-involved shooting

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing an officer-involved shooting following an hourslong standoff with a suspect accused of shooting his son five times.
Newnan Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to a shooting and found Isaiah Smith, 27, in the yard of a neighbor's house with multiple gunshot wounds. He told officers that he was shot by his father, 48-year-old Steve Richard Pete Smith, who was still in the house, news outlets reported.
Newnan Police and other law enforcement negotiated for nearly five hours with the elder Smith, who surrendered shortly before midnight. As he was walking backward toward officers, Smith made a quick movement to his waistband, prompting a Coweta County Sheriff's Office deputy to fire his shotgun at Smith, who was struck in the leg, GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in a statement.
Both men were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and listed in critical, but stable condition.
No officers were injured.
Steve Smith faces an aggravated assault charge in the alleged shooting of his son, Newnan Police said.
Newnan police are investigating the domestic shooting and the GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the deputy’s use of force, Ammons said. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, she said.