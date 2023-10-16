Georgia agency investigating fatal shoot by a deputy during a traffic stop

Georgia authorities are investigating a deputy's fatal shooting of a 53-year-old motorist during a traffic stop
Georgia News
1 hour ago

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities are investigating after a sheriff's deputy fatally shot a 53-year-old motorist during a traffic stop on Monday.

The Camden County deputy pulled over a driver along Interstate 95 near the Georgia-Florida line. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the driver got out of the car at the deputy's request and cooperated at first, but became violent after he was told he was being arrested.

A GBI news release said preliminary information shows the deputy shocked the driver with a stun gun when he failed to obey commands, and the driver then began assaulting the deputy. The GBI said the deputy again tried using the stun gun and a baton to subdue him, then drew his gun and shot the driver when he continued to resist.

The agency identified the motorist killed as Leonard Allen Cure. It did not say what prompted the traffic stop.

It is customary for Georgia law enforcement agencies to ask the GBI to investigate shootings involving officers. The agency said it will submit its findings to the district attorney for the coastal Brunswick Judicial Circuit, which includes Camden County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton authority’s rebrand to build off 50-year history, warts and all6h ago

UPDATE
4 inmates, including murder suspect, escape from Georgia jail
1h ago

Credit: File photo

Convicted serial rapist sentenced in DeKalb cold case from 1994
2h ago

Why Herschel Walker still has a small fortune in his campaign account
6h ago

Why Herschel Walker still has a small fortune in his campaign account
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Southwest lowers threshold to attain elite frequent flier status
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith facing well-deserved scrutiny after an ugly Falcons loss
1h ago
Georgia TE Brock Bowers is having ankle surgery. He likely will be sidelined at least a...
4h ago
Slave descendants are suing to fight zoning changes they say threaten their island homes...
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
13h ago
The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop
RELATED: Atlanta and Georgia news, reaction to Israel-Hamas war
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top