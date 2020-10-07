Georgia agency head resigns quietly after shoplifting arrest

The cashier told police Williams got into in an SUV with the Forestry Commission's logo on the door when he drove away from the store in Gray, a small city 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Athens.

Williams returned to the store the next day to speak to the manager, the report said. Police were called and arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.

An officer wrote in the report that Williams admitted to switching the price tags and that “he had done such things in the past and does it for the thrill.”

Williams did not immediately return a phone message left at his home Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Forestry Commission spokeswoman Wendy Burnett confirmed Tuesday that Williams resigned Aug. 14. Nearly four weeks later, on Sept. 10, the agency announced that Kemp had appointed the commission's deputy director, Gary White, to serve as interim director.