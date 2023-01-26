Georgia agency approves rules for medical marijuana sales

“It is a milestone in reaching the ultimate goal of providing quality products to our patients across this great state of Georgia who have waited a long time to get the medical relief they need,” said Sid Johnson, the commission’s chairman. “We’re very excited about getting these rules passed.”

The state must approve packaging and labeling and test the products before sales can begin.

Several companies that were denied licenses have sued.

The oil can have no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives users a high. It can be used for people suffering from seizures, Parkinson's disease or cancers. Only patients or caregivers who have registered can buy the oil.

Nearly 40 states already have medical marijuana programs.