Georgia AG quits chair of prosecutors' group in riot fallout

In the riot's aftermath, Carr repeatedly said he did not approve of the calls or of violent actions. His office also defended Georgia's election results against a number of legal challenges.

While Carr said he supports the restrictive election law Brian Kemp signed last month and is defending the state against lawsuits regarding it as well, he said he can't agree with the group's current direction.

“This fundamental difference of opinion began with vastly opposite views of the significance of the events of Jan. 6 and the resistance by some to accepting the resignation of the executive director,” Carr wrote in the April 16 letter. “The differences have continued as we have tried to restore RAGA's reputation internally and externally and were reflected once again during the process of choosing our next executive director.”

Ashley Trenzeluk, the association's finance director, also resigned over Bisbee's elevation, according to the Alabama Political Reporter.

“Over the last few months, I have fielded, reassured and assuaged concerns from our core donor base on the future direction of our organization,” Trenzeluk wrote in an email obtained by the website. “The result of the executive committee vote to nominate Pete as RAGA’s Executive Director is a decision I cannot defend.”

Carr has been rumored to be considering a bid for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. Two Democrats have already announced they're running for attorney general — 2018 Democratic nominee Charlie Bailey, who lost narrowly to Carr, and state Sen. Jen Jordan of Sandy Springs, who represents parts of Fulton and Cobb counties.

Georgia Democratic Party spokesperson Rebecca Galanti described Carr as “an extremist who puts politics ahead of the rule of law.”

“Chris Carr oversaw an organization that urged people to march on the U.S. Capitol in protest of a free and fair election," she said. “His resignation now does not change the fact that under his leadership, Republican Attorneys General became even more anti-democratic and contributed to a deadly riot.”

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.