ajc logo
X

Georgia adds transfer WRs Lovett, Thomas from SEC rivals

Georgia News
53 minutes ago
No. 1 Georgia has bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season by landing commitments from two wide receiver transfers from other Southeastern Conference teams

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season Thursday when two wide receiver transfers from Southeastern Conference teams committed to play for the Bulldogs.

Missouri's Dominic Lovett and Mississippi State's Rara Thomas announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts. Each ranked among the SEC's top 15 in yards receiving in 2022.

Lovett, a sophomore, ranked fourth in the league with 846 receiving yards on 56 catches. He had three touchdown catches.

Thomas, also a sophomore, was 14th with 610 yards on 38 catches, including seven for touchdowns.

The transfers can't play in this year's postseason for Georgia, which will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal in Atlanta.

Georgia has had two players, tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton, enter the transfer portal.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Editors' Picks

Credit: Wendell Brock

The restaurants that closed in metro Atlanta in 20225h ago

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel
4h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Head of Georgia’s troubled prison system gets new state job
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech announces hires for its football strength-and-conditioning staff
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech announces hires for its football strength-and-conditioning staff
5h ago

Credit: Lisa Rager

Cobb couple adopts 11th and 12th children just in time for Christmas
9h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top