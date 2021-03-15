Georgia adds 3.3M to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

Although Walgreens and Kroger showed available appointments on their websites Monday morning, attempts to book those appointments were met with error messages as people snapped up the chances to get the shots. Publix and Ingles showed all their vaccination appointments were fully booked. A few appointments remained available at state and local public health mass vaccination sites, but some feared that older people will be crowded out in a new rush for appointments.

"Once we start expanding the number of people who are able to get vaccinated, the younger, more tech-savvy individuals are definitely going to snatch up those spots from the seniors," Dr. Cecil Bennett in Newnan told WAGA-TV.

Bennett estimates 60% of his patients older than 65 haven’t yet secured a vaccination appointment.

“My seniors are confused,” Bennett said. “They’re not very tech-savvy, they can barely use smartphones.”

The state will open five new mass vaccination sites on Wednesday, including Columbus, Emerson, Sandersville, Savannah and Waycross. The federal government will take over a Fulton County site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

In Savannah, Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis told WTOC-TV that the county and others hope to work together to bring people to the mass vaccination site.

“We hope to provide rides where the tele-ride will pick folks up at their house. Carry them to the site, bring them back, as well as those who are maybe in wheelchairs and who have health care providers, to make sure they have transportation to the mega-site,” Ellis said

The state is already operating sites in Albany, Clarksville, Hapeville and Macon, while local health boards are operating a number of other sites.

Georgia has only given 20.8% of its adult population at least one dose, the worst in the nation, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The same data show Georgia has administered the second-lowest share of doses delivered among states, with more than one-third of doses still awaiting injection.

“Gov. Kemp and his administration are failing,” state Sen. Nikki Merritt, a Grayson Democrat, said in a Senate speech Monday. "We still have seniors, those with disabilities and others with limited mobility who have yet to get a vaccine.”

She also expressed concern that it was too hard for people to figure out where to go to get an appointment, with visits to multiple websites required.

“We should not require Georgians to go on a scavenger hunt to get a vaccine," Merritt said.

Republicans reacted angrily to Merritt's criticism, saying the low share of people vaccinated is not state government's fault.

“That's bunk. Our state continues to roll that out," said Sen. Bruce Thompson, a Republican from White. "Is it our governor's fault that certain populations are afraid to go get the vaccine? No. As a Republican, it's called personal responsibility.”

Cases continue to fall rapidly in Georgia. The seven-day average of newly reported COVID-19 infections fell below 1,600 on Sunday, the lowest level since mid-October. The share of positive molecular tests fell to 5.4%, nearing the 5% threshold that experts have said means large numbers of infections.

___

Amy reported from Atlanta.

A member of the Georgia National guard helps manage traffic at a COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Delta Flight Museum, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. The state has four sites located around Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore