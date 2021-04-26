Georgia adds 1 million, but growth slows from 1990s, 2000s

State lawmakers have been told to expect a November special session to draw new maps for Congress, state Senate, and state House. The average size of a U.S. House district in Georgia will rise from 692,000 people after 2010 to 766,000 people now. For a state Senate district, that jump is from about 173,000 people to nearly 192,000, while in the state House, it's from about 54,000 to nearly 60,000.

For the first time in decades, Georgia will not have to get advance clearance for its district lines from the U.S. Department of Justice, after the Supreme Court overturned that part of the Voting Rights Act in 2013. Democrats in Congress are trying to reimpose preclearance - saying it's needed to guard against racial discrimination in drawing district lines, but as of now, the only method of challenging redistricting maps is to file a lawsuit after the General Assembly completes reapportionment.

Democrats currently hold six of Georgia's 14 House seats, the largest number they've held since 2010. But Republicans are eyeing suburban Atlanta seats held by Democrats Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux. McBath, who holds the majority-white 6th District in Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb counties, has openly voiced concerns in recent weeks that Republicans are targeting her district.

However, with African American migration driving Georgia's population growth, it's unclear how much room Republicans will have to carve up Democratic districts without risking other Republican districts. State Rep. Carolyn Hugley, a Columbus Democrat who is her party's point person for redistricting in the House, even suggested that given recent statewide Democratic victories, the fairest outcome would be both Democrats and Republicans to hold seven congressional districts.

“What we want is a fair map,... a map that recognizes the diversity that is now Georgia," Hugley said.

Some exurban areas of Atlanta have grown rapidly and individual districts will have to shrink in territory, possibly by enough to draw entirely new state legislative districts in those areas. But some rural areas have lost population and any district will have to add more territory and residents. In areas where multiple districts abut each other that have lost population, lawmakers could entirely wipe out a district to raise the population of neighboring districts.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.