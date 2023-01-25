Georgia AD: Car crash victims not on university duties

An SUV driven by 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, who worked in the recruiting department, left the road on a turn, sliced through a pair of utility poles, struck two trees and finally came to rest against an apartment building.

The 20-year-old Willock was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead the scene. LeCroy died a short time later after being taken to a nearby hospital.

McClendon, who had announced hours earlier he was entering the NFL draft, received a laceration to the middle of his head. The other university employee, Victoria Bowles, survived with serious injuries.

The crash occurred after a parade through Athens and celebration at Sanford stadium to honor Georgia's 65-7 rout of TCU in the national championship game.

The police report listed EAN Holding as the owner of the 2021 Ford Explorer, which is the official name for the rental vehicle company that does business as Enterprise.

It was not clear who had rented the vehicle, though it is similar to those used by the university for recruiting visits.

Excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit was listed as a cause of the crash, along with other, unspecified factors. Police said they were still investigating.

Brooks said the university was cooperating with police and would also review its policies to determine if any changes should be made in the wake of the incident. He said football coach Kirby Smart was part of those discussions.

“Our review is preliminary at this time, and the athletic department is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials to determine all the facts surrounding this tragedy,” Brooks said. “Coach Smart and I are also actively reviewing relevant football policies, and at the conclusion of that review, we will take steps to implement any improvements in our policies and procedures that may be needed.”

