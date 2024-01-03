Georgia 2-time Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers announces plans to enter NFL draft

Georgia junior wide receiver Ladd McConkey also announced his plans to enter the NFL draft.

Bowers is widely projected as a first-round pick in the NFL draft, thanks to his combination of speed and good size (6-4, 240).

Bowers' announcement came one day after running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, the team's leading rushers, said they will enter the draft.

Bowers was a two-time winner of the John Mackey Award presented to the nation's top tight end. For his career, he had 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns.

